Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $14.07 on Monday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLSE. BidaskClub raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 21,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $494,535.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,862,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,773,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in oncology, dermatology/aesthetics, minimally invasive, and veterinary applications.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.