Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) were up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 1,752,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,218,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several analysts recently commented on PGNX shares. BidaskClub lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $564.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.43% and a negative net margin of 383.39%. analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 296.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,470,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.