Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 234,641 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,631 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,641 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $29,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,803 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,349 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands opened at $71.53 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.06). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

