Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of W. R. Berkley worth $30,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $308,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 38.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $205,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

In other news, EVP James G. Shiel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley opened at $75.41 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.