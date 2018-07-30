Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $96.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Preferred Apartment Communities updated its FY18 guidance to $1.43-1.47 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities traded up $0.02, hitting $16.50, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,109. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $646.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 price target on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

