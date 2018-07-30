Precision Drilling (PDS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS):

7/30/2018 – Precision Drilling was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3.80 to $3.90. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

7/12/2018 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

6/2/2018 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PDS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. 1,540,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,028. Precision Drilling Corp has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $5,902,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,920,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 1,589,507 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 81.7% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,169,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

