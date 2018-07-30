PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect PRA Health Sciences to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences opened at $106.92 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $108.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRAH. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

