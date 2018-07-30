Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio (PXMG) Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio (BMV:PXMG) by 595.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.98% of Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio by 481.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 96,855 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio opened at $50.13 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powershares Russell Midcap Pure Growth Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.