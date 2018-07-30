Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “$30.00” Price Target for Investar (ISTR)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) has been assigned a $30.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 target price on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

ISTR stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.36. Investar has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. Investar had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 15.20%. research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Baker bought 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $193,960.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,129 shares of company stock worth $31,164. 9.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Investar by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 208,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,139 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 13.0% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 209,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Investar by 86.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 126,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 61.9% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

