Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates $2.00 Price Target for Weatherford International (WFT)

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WFT. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $4.00 target price on Weatherford International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Weatherford International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

WFT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 425,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,531. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 37.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 55,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 25.3% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 370,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 188,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.