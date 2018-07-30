Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Shares of BOK Financial opened at $99.10 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $394.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.41 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $198,723.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,542.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick E. Piper sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $628,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,703.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,186,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,067,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BOK Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 383,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BOK Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.