Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2018 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.28.

NYSE:CMG opened at $472.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $247.51 and a 12-month high of $483.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,628,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $506,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $170,669,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $130,860,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

