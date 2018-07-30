Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc (MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $202.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $214.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 61,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 12,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $741,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,638 shares of company stock worth $48,446,066 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

