Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 892.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 844,901 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $159,889,000 after buying an additional 759,801 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 209.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,008 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $146,014,000 after buying an additional 575,314 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 594,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,174,000 after buying an additional 342,555 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,541,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,549,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $437,987,000 after buying an additional 287,344 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.49, for a total value of $8,099,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,265 shares of company stock worth $14,990,928 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PXD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.70.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources opened at $186.02 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

