Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for 6.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $64,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $1,311,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 168,741 shares in the company, valued at $11,062,659.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,100 shares of company stock worth $1,773,919. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners opened at $62.60 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

