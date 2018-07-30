Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.75 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 349.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $116,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $133,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 100.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 535,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. UBS Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Citigroup opened at $71.69 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $64.38 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

In related news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.