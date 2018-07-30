Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 2,102 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 455,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 95.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,047 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 8,257,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $785,952,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,274.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.92.

TJX Companies opened at $96.55 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $98.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.