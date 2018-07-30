Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 3,457 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111,650 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 11,520 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,198,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 83,298 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $10,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,491 shares of company stock worth $17,179,681. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare opened at $124.15 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

