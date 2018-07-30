Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Get Pinnacle Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:PNK opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.41. Pinnacle Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.88.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.64 million. Pinnacle Entertainment had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pinnacle Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.