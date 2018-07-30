Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (AXP)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 76,071 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 112.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,660 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.0% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 111,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 147.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $1,225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,994,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $376,710.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,471.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,448. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express opened at $103.85 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. American Express has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $104.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

