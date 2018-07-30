Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 72,583 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,572,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $764,350,000 after acquiring an additional 226,056 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,046,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $703,190,000 after acquiring an additional 280,110 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 5,132,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $700,133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,321 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,988,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $347,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,564,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $298,241,000 after acquiring an additional 83,613 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,263,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,057,203.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,497,980 and sold 593,590 shares worth $79,611,616. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $143.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $149.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.23.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

