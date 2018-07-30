PHI INC/SH (PHII) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHII) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

PHI INC/SH opened at $9.01 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. PHI INC/SH has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy producer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter. PHI INC/SH had a net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter.

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

