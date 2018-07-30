PerkinElmer (PKI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.87.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PerkinElmer opened at $78.13 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 0 compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

In related news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $299,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 188.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $127,000. Motco purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.