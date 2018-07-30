PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised PepsiCo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

PepsiCo opened at $114.28 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

