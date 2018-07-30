Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEBO. ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Hovde Group set a $39.00 price target on Peoples Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

PEBO stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $720.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.