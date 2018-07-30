Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) Releases Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina opened at $31.45 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $188.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,943.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural loans.

