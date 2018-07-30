Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) Releases Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina opened at $31.45 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $188.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,943.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural loans.

