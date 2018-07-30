Pentair PLC (PNR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of Pentair opened at $43.26 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pentair has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.63 million. Pentair had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pentair’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pentair by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,601,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,270,000 after purchasing an additional 163,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pentair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,631,000 after purchasing an additional 52,835 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 1.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,353,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 996,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 23.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $73,934,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

