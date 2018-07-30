Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $840,000 in ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ORBCOMM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 10.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 908.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 608,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $9.61 on Monday. ORBCOMM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $753.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.11.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,679.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $109,200 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

