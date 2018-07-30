Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,912 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon opened at $41.27 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $954.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.64 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other news, VP Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 3,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $137,807.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,269.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.