Pengrowth Energy (PGHEF) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS: PGHEF) is one of 167 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pengrowth Energy to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Pengrowth Energy alerts:

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.1% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -127.77% -67.08% -26.43% Pengrowth Energy Competitors 2.27% 0.33% 3.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pengrowth Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pengrowth Energy Competitors 1666 7194 10698 353 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Pengrowth Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pengrowth Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $519.16 million -$527.48 million -0.69 Pengrowth Energy Competitors $9.22 billion $418.68 million 28.60

Pengrowth Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy. Pengrowth Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pengrowth Energy rivals beat Pengrowth Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres situated in Calgary, Alberta; and the Groundbirch property covering an area of 12,536 net acres located in Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 239 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 577 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.