Pendal Group Ltd Has $13.46 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,886 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.34.

In related news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co opened at $58.63 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

