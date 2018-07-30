Penbrook Management LLC Boosts Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

In other Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit news, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. acquired 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $91,844.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,305.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,871. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,406 shares of company stock worth $234,655. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

LMRK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,716. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 226.15%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.