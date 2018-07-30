Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Escape Hunt (ESC)

Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of Escape Hunt opened at GBX 116 ($1.54) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Escape Hunt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148 ($1.96).

About Escape Hunt

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

