Paypal (PYPL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Paypal to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Paypal from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.49.

Shares of Paypal opened at $85.46 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,304,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,927,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,797 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,753.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,778 shares of company stock worth $7,538,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 40.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 334.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

