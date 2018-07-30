Paycom Software (PAYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAYC opened at $108.01 on Monday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. First Analysis lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 18,750 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,944,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,469. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

