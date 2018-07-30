Paycom Software (PAYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PAYC opened at $108.01 on Monday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 18,750 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,944,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,469. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
