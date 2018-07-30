Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Paychex were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of Paychex traded down $1.75, hitting $69.18, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 163,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,672. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $31,807.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,911.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Grant M. Inman sold 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $563,374.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,091.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,249. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

