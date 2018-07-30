Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Raised to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTEN. BidaskClub cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy traded up $0.16, reaching $17.13, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 173,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,793. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $854.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,863.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

