Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.20 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Walt Disney by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Vetr lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.88 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.30.

Walt Disney opened at $112.62 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $96.20 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.