Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 2,456 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.7% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 263,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $65.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

In related news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $125,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,559 shares of company stock worth $1,358,270. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

