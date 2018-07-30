Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Holdings Lifted by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177,992 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of Parker-Hannifin worth $150,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PH traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.24. The stock had a trading volume of 71,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,418. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $152.47 and a one year high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $376,179.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total value of $100,736.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,442 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $232.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

