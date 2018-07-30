Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,089 Shares of Total SA (TOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 79.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Total by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Total by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 22,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Total by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,547,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Total SA has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). Total had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $52.54 billion during the quarter. analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $0.7302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOT. ValuEngine raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Santander cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

