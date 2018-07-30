Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 64,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,752. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.0766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

