Paracle Advisors LLC Has $17.31 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 183.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.74 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

