Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.35.

PANL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,341,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 294,601 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4,998.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 824,868 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions opened at $3.21 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $141.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

