Palladium Partners LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 140,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 21,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 132,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NYSE EPD opened at $29.38 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 129.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

