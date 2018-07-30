Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,959,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,771 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,422.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,412,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,144,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,850,000 after acquiring an additional 814,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,516,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,486,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.73 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.04 and a 1 year high of $115.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.431 dividend. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

