Palisade Global Investments Lt Purchases 25,000 Shares of Triumph Gold Corp (TIG) Stock

Triumph Gold Corp (CVE:TIG) insider Palisade Global Investments Lt acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

Palisade Global Investments Lt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 25th, Palisade Global Investments Lt acquired 5,000 shares of Triumph Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,150.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Palisade Global Investments Lt acquired 5,000 shares of Triumph Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,150.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Palisade Global Investments Lt acquired 10,000 shares of Triumph Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$3,700.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Palisade Global Investments Lt bought 6,500 shares of Triumph Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,860.00.

On Friday, July 13th, Palisade Global Investments Lt bought 5,000 shares of Triumph Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$1,800.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Palisade Global Investments Lt bought 5,000 shares of Triumph Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$1,800.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Palisade Global Investments Lt bought 20,000 shares of Triumph Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Palisade Global Investments Lt bought 10,000 shares of Triumph Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$3,200.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Palisade Global Investments Lt bought 7,000 shares of Triumph Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,170.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Palisade Global Investments Lt bought 50,000 shares of Triumph Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

Shares of Triumph Gold opened at C$0.42 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Triumph Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.57.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Freegold Mountain located in the Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

