Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 1,825 Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

FB stock opened at $174.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $508.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $149.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Koum sold 1,263,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $231,845,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $161,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,962,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,234,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,777,131. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

