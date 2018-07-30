PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Position Decreased by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 691,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,271,000 after buying an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,710,000 after buying an additional 143,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $50.25 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $301.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Mark Yung bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $104,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Pieczynski sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $3,068,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,785 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

