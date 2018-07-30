Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Holdings Cut by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,579,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,022,000 after acquiring an additional 195,831 shares during the last quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 15.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,177,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after acquiring an additional 161,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 76.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,470,000 after acquiring an additional 482,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 16.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $68,452.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Packaging Corp Of America opened at $109.35 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $106.49 and a 52 week high of $131.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Corp Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

